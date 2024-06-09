Scout Investments Inc. Makes New $32.08 Million Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 416,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 943.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 165,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 149,935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,356. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

