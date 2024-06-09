Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 105,960 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,960 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after buying an additional 686,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after buying an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,391,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,618,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,391,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 2,413,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.