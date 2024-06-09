Scout Investments Inc. Raises Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,746 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Certara worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 14,940.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 13.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,704.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 758,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,339. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

