Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,919 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $39,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 28.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 11.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.68. 564,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,586. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.60.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.