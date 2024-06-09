Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,581 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.40% of AXIS Capital worth $18,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

