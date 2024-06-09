Scout Investments Inc. Sells 198,120 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,120 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.84% of Chart Industries worth $48,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

GTLS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. 328,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average is $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.