Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,393 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

MCHP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. 4,605,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,287. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.