Sea Cliff Partners Management LP Makes New $21.87 Million Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,873,000. NICE accounts for approximately 8.5% of Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 14.3% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,198,000 after buying an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 912,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

