SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.2 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.110 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday.

SecureWorks stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 13,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $82,650.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

