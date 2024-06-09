Security National Bank Acquires 7,586 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Security National Bank boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 76,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 726,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,108,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $11,855,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 987,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,600. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

