Security National Bank Buys Shares of 327 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

LLY stock traded up $12.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $849.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $807.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $432.34 and a one year high of $856.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $775.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock worth $278,236,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.