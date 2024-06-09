Security National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Security National Bank owned 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,339. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

