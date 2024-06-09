Security National Bank Invests $41,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.23. 1,305,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,343. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.98 and a 200 day moving average of $230.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

