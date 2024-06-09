Security National Bank Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Security National Bank reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.03. The company had a trading volume of 394,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,272. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.13 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $533.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

