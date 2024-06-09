Security National Bank Makes New $293,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Security National Bank bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FELG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 179,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

