Security National Bank Takes $36,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 328 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $14,074,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $10,295,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matson by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,656 shares of company stock worth $746,256 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

Matson Stock Down 0.4 %

MATX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.89. The stock had a trading volume of 182,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $129.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.