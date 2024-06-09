Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $480,540.21

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $480,540.21 and $12.99 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010234 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010734 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,623.32 or 0.99997929 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012234 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001072 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00096107 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
