Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $480,540.21

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $480,540.21 and $12.99 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00021624 USD and is up 955.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

