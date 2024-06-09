Sei Investments Co. Acquires 418,716 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.86% of Webster Financial worth $75,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $97,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,773.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after buying an additional 1,253,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 656,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.