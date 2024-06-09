Sei Investments Co. Buys 117,169 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 117,169 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $109,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.22. 2,866,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

