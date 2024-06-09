Sei Investments Co. Has $100.28 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 284,231 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.66% of CF Industries worth $100,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in CF Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,310. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

