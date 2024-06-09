Sei Investments Co. Has $83.45 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 573,639 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $83,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. 15,023,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,869,614. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

