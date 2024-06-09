Sei Investments Co. Purchases 182,333 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $91,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.59. 576,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,079. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

