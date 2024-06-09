Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,625 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $77,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.53. 2,117,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,937. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

