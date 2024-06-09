Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Ingersoll Rand worth $119,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,855 shares of company stock worth $22,681,452. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

