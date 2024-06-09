SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,363 shares of company stock worth $20,081,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

