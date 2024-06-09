Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Semrush

Semrush Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Semrush has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semrush will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $4,194,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,826,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 434,833 shares of company stock worth $6,282,373. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 358,386 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.