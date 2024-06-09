Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

SMTC stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Semtech by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

