Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys 81,300 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,543,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,674 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,304,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after buying an additional 289,605 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBJP stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. 1,686,358 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

