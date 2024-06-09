Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.99. The company had a trading volume of 632,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,954. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

