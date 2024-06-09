Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,048,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.