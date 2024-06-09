Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases Shares of 6,900 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 549.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,065. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

