SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on S. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,085 shares of company stock worth $7,574,423. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $143,273,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $48,303,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $29,252,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

