Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 17,872 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 214.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.