Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 290,543 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1,916.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 3.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of GFI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. 4,363,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

