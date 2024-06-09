Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000. Flex makes up approximately 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Flex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 101.2% in the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 48,097,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $165,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 211.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 956,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flex by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 944,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flex by 57.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,815,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 665,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,053. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,684 shares of company stock worth $13,472,954 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

