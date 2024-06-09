Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,456,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 153,519 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $70,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. 541,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

