Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.08% of National Vision worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in National Vision by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Vision by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Insider Activity at National Vision

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 1,522,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,375. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYE

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.