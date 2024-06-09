Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $248.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

