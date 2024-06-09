Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1,142.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WST stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $314.68. 452,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.42 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WST. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

