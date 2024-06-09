Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 366,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,591. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

