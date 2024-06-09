Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,034,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 191,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 803,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.