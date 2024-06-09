Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Akero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,113,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 77,594 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. 1,543,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,743. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $319,100. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

