Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Coursera Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,448. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,327,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,632,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,327,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,632,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $41,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,052.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,952 shares of company stock worth $5,009,455. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coursera

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.