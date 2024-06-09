Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.11% of NextEra Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,910,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after purchasing an additional 327,641 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,663,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 261,523 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $32.38. 848,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,300. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.