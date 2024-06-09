Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 14,183 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.2 %

ALV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.51. 790,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,602. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

