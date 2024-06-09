Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 40,641 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Veracyte as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Veracyte Stock Performance

VCYT stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 470,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

