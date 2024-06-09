Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1,306.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,774 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. 6,964,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

