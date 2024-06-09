SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 152,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. ExlService makes up approximately 1.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,701. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,479,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,910 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.