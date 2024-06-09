Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in American Water Works by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

