Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $3.67 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Everest Group stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.81. 136,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,404. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.32. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

